Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Governor Newsom asks residents to voluntarily cut water use by 15 percent

Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 14 days ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday asked people and businesses in the nation’s most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% .

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Supplies#Drought#Water Supply#Ap#Democratic#Inyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy