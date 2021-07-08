Crash in Hinton Township leaves two hospitalized
Two cars crashed into each other on the intersection of 5 Mile Rd and 100 th Ave in Hinton Township today leaving two women hospitalized.
One woman, 17, crashed into another woman, 20, while driving west on 5 Mile Rd according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.
Both the 17-year-old and the 20-year-old suffered significant non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office reports.
