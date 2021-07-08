Cancel
Mecosta County, MI

Crash in Hinton Township leaves two hospitalized

By Bronson Christian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15x2kp_0arHeAtn00

Two cars crashed into each other on the intersection of 5 Mile Rd and 100 th Ave in Hinton Township today leaving two women hospitalized.

One woman, 17, crashed into another woman, 20, while driving west on 5 Mile Rd according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the 17-year-old and the 20-year-old suffered significant non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

