Crash in Hinton Township leaves two hospitalized

Two cars crashed into each other on the intersection of 5 Mile Rd and 100 th Ave in Hinton Township today leaving two women hospitalized.

One woman, 17, crashed into another woman, 20, while driving west on 5 Mile Rd according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the 17-year-old and the 20-year-old suffered significant non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office reports.

