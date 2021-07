A shot at glory lies ahead for Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova, with the pair set for battle in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon.Barty comes into the match as the favourite given her status as world No1, though both players are facing their first-ever Grand Slam final at SW19.The 25-year-old Australian beat German Angelique Kerber (6-3, 7-6) in the semis to take her place in the final, having already seen off compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and Czech Barbora Krejcikova earlier in the tournament.FOLLOW LIVE: Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova - Wimbledon 2021 women’s final latest updatesIt’s another Czech who...