Alton, IL

IDOT Updates Closures Dates For I-270, McKinley Bridge

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 14 days ago
PONTOON BEACH, MADISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation had originally announced intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, and a complete closure of the McKinley Bridge, to begin July 9, 2021. Due to impending weather, those closures have been rescheduled for July 16, 2021. On I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr., one lane in each direction will remain open at all times. These restrictions, for both I-270 and McKinley Bridge, are needed

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Goins Addresses Rumors and Misinformation Regarding FEMA Funding for Riverview Drive Project Alton

ALTON - Responding to misinformation shared on social media and in other public forums, Alton Mayor David Goins issued the following statement regarding the status of FEMA funding for the Riverview Drive project. “In recent days, the city has received numerous calls and emails from concerned citizens stating that Alton has lost the FEMA funding for the Riverview Drive project. The purpose of this communication is to clarify these rumors and misinformation. The FEMA funding for this project Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Update: Service Restored, Madison County Administration Building And Courthouse Without Power After Transformer Blows

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Chairman's office sent out a notice at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that the Madison County Administration Building and the Courthouse lost electricity after a transformer blew in Edwardsville along Main Street. At 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, the county announced service had been restored. Phones were also out for a period of time, Ellis said. The power was out close to two hours before it was turned back on. Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said personnel Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

YWCA Southwestern Illinois Now Enrolling For Fall Child Enrichment School Year Program

ALTON – YWCA offers several options for before and after school care through its Child Enrichment School Year program, serving the Alton, Wood River -Hartford and Roxana School Districts. Sites are located at the YWCA in Alton, North Elementary in Godfrey (tbd), Lewis and Clark Elementary in Wood River, and Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River (Roxana District). The following sites have both before and after care options: YWCA in Alton, Lewis & Clark Elementary, and Ivy Heights Church. Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

IDNR, Godfrey Look For Bear Tracks Tuesday, Provide Info On What To Do If One Is Spotted

GODFREY - An Illinois Department of Natural Resources biologist and Godfrey Animal Control Officer Susie Stephan checked for tracks and signs of a black bear after one was spotted in the LaVista Park grass Tuesday morning, but no signs were discovered. Stephan said the area was a difficult one to find tracks because of the slope of the terrain and conditions. “We followed the creek but didn’t find any tracks,” she said. “We were kind of up on top and everything is sloped. Continue Reading
Fenton, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

IMPACT Strategies Completes Another Project In Fenton Logistics Park

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies was pleased to serve as the Construction Manager for another US Capital Development project in Fenton Logistics Park. The Building 7 project – now an Amazon Distribution Center - is part of a larger redevelopment plan for the former Chrysler assembly plant site in Fenton, MO. This Class A, multi-use building is 148,800 square-foot, with a 52,000 square-foot canopy and features concrete tilt-up construction, 32-foot clearing heights, 16 trailer dock Continue Reading

