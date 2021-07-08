IDOT Updates Closures Dates For I-270, McKinley Bridge

GODFREY - An Illinois Department of Natural Resources biologist and Godfrey Animal Control Officer Susie Stephan checked for tracks and signs of a black bear after one was spotted in the LaVista Park grass Tuesday morning, but no signs were discovered. Stephan said the area was a difficult one to find tracks because of the slope of the terrain and conditions. “We followed the creek but didn’t find any tracks,” she said. “We were kind of up on top and everything is sloped. Continue Reading