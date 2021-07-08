IDOT Updates Closures Dates For I-270, McKinley Bridge
PONTOON BEACH, MADISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation had originally announced intermittent lane closures on I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr. in Missouri, and a complete closure of the McKinley Bridge, to begin July 9, 2021. Due to impending weather, those closures have been rescheduled for July 16, 2021. On I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Dr., one lane in each direction will remain open at all times. These restrictions, for both I-270 and McKinley Bridge, are needed Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
