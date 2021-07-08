Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Teen reels in 20-foot ‘prehistoric’ sturgeon from Canada river

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hyoE_0arHdpgR00

A 17-year-old reeled in a monster catch, a 20-foot “prehistoric” sturgeon while fishing a Canadian river.

Jacob Bergen, who is part of a group that studies the fish, caught it in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada, before releasing it, Newsweek reported.

“We don’t raise the fish; we catch, tag (collect data), and release them,” he said. “There is a group of people who collect data to watch the white sturgeon population grow. They learn more about the fish, what areas they are in certain times of the year, how much they grow a year, and if they are healthy or injured.”

The sturgeon is considered a prehistoric fish because it has been in existence since the early Cretaceous period.

“Unlike most fish, sturgeons have no bones,” Bergen said. “Their strong, unique shape is made up of cartilage and tough meat. On top of that is a thick skin that is hard to penetrate. These scutes, along with a super-thick skin, serve as the sturgeon’s armor.”

The Fraser River is a well-known habitat for them. Bergen is there often.

“I was introduced to fishing at a very young age by my dad,” he said. “I grew up fishing and then turned my hobby into a lifestyle. My favorite place to fish is on the Fraser River. It’s my home.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
60K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#White Sturgeon#Fish#Fraser River#Canadian#Newsweek#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
Related
AnimalsNewsweek

A Billion Seashore Animals Cooked Alive During Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

More than a billion ocean animals living along the pacific coast may have been killed during the recent unprecedented heat wave in the Northwest. Chris Harley, a marine biologist from the University of British Columbia, told CBC on Monday that he was "stunned" by the putrid stench of death and the sight of tens of thousands of dead clams, snails, mussels and sea stars at a Vancouver beach in late June. Harley said that more than 1 billion aquatic creatures may have perished along the coast of the Salish Sea alone, an area that includes sections of western British Columbia and Washington state.
HobbiesNewsweek

VIDEO: Teen Reels in 20-Foot 'Living Dinosaur' Fish

A Canadian teenager recently caught — and released — a 20-foot white sturgeon he landed while fishing with friends. Jacob Bergen, 17, nabbed the huge fish in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada. Bergen notes white sturgeon are considered "prehistoric" fish, meaning they have been in existence since the...
EnvironmentNew York Post

Extreme heat boils Canada’s waters and shellfish

According to researchers, an estimated 1 billion marine animals, including mussels, clams, and sea stars, died after a record-breaking heatwave sizzled along Canada’s Pacific coast in late June, highlighting its effects on an ecosystem not used to extreme weather events. Bryan Wood reports. “It’s never smelled like this, never smelled...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Football-sized goldfish take over lake after decades of people dumping unwanted pet fish

Conservationists in Minnesota have requested the general public stop releases pet goldfish into lakes and other bodies of water as they are now considered to be an invasive species. The city of Burnsville, a suburb of Minneapolis, shared some images of an incredibly large goldfish, the size of an American football, that was discovered in a local lake after being let loose. “Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants. Groups of these large...
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Cortez woman hauls in more world-record fish

Cortez’s superstar of shore fishing, Kelly Jo Hall, has reeled in two more world records, bringing her total to nine. Hall competes with women worldwide for fishing records certified by the International Game and Fish Association. Her latest world record, a 5 pound, 4 ounce smallmouth bass in the 4-pound...
Animalssciencealert.com

Thousands of Sea Creatures Found Boiled Alive After Canada's Deadly Heatwave

Tens of thousands of clams, mussels, sea stars, and snails were found boiled to death in a Vancouver, Canada, beach during the country's record-breaking heat wave. Chris Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia, was alerted to the deaths when he smelled a foul stench coming from Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach on Sunday.
FishingPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Teen Catches Shockingly Massive 20-Foot ‘Living Dinosaur’ Fish in Wild Clip

A Canadian teenager recently hooked a massive 20-foot “living dinosaur” fish while out for a casual day with friends. Jacob Bergen, a 17-year-old from British Columbia, Canada, was out fishing with friends on the Fraser River when he caught a 20-foot white sturgeon. However, the teen didn’t keep the monstrous fish for his trophy wall. He snapped a few pictures of the sturgeon and sent it swimming away.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Massive 100-pound 'odd' fish washes ashore

Oregon’s Seaside Aquarium responded to a call of an “odd” fish that had washed up onto the shore of Sunset Beach on Wednesday. The fish was a 3.5-foot, 100-pound opah, or moonfish -- a rare sight for Oregon waters. Opah typically frequent temperate and tropical waters, where they feed on...
AgricultureNewsweek

Fisherman Catches Rare Blue Lobster, Throws It Back in the Ocean

A fisherman reeled in a unique find when he discovered an extremely rare blue lobster in his bucket. Lobsterman Toby Burnham nabbed the brightly colored crustacean during a routine fishing haul on the shores of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Friday July 16. Burnham brought the lobster in to photograph before releasing...
LifestylePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Canadian tourism businesses brace for American travelers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Ahead of Canada’s border reopening Aug. 9, popular tourist attractions are quickly preparing for an influx of Americans. Among the organizations scrambling is the Victoria Clipper. Currently, the plan is to restart voyages to Canada by mid-August. In the process, dozens of employees have been called...

Comments / 1

Community Policy