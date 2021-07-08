Gov. Pritzker Hails Illinois' Second Ratings Upgrade In Recent Days And The First In Two Decades From S&P Global Ratings
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker hailed the state's improved bond rating from S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, the second such rating upgrade in recent days. The announcement follows Moody's credit upgrade and Fitch's upgraded credit outlook for the state—a trifecta of good news from the three major credit rating agencies. Since taking office, Gov. Pritzker has tirelessly focused on strong and responsible fiscal management, working with the General Assembly to
