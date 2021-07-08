Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker Hails Illinois' Second Ratings Upgrade In Recent Days And The First In Two Decades From S&P Global Ratings

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker hailed the state’s improved bond rating from S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, the second such rating upgrade in recent days. The announcement follows Moody’s credit upgrade and Fitch’s upgraded credit outlook for the state—a trifecta of good news from the three major credit rating agencies. Since taking office, Gov. Pritzker has tirelessly focused on strong and responsible fiscal management, working with the General Assembly to Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 3

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P Global Ratings#Fitch Ratings#Credit Ratings#S P Global Ratings#Moody#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Making Illinois Second State in the Midwest to Provide Birth Control Over the Counter

CHICAGO — Expanding quality and affordable healthcare for Illinois women and families, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 0135 into law, granting Illinoisans access to birth control over the counter. The historic legislation removes barriers to care that may have previously prevented residents from accessing hormonal contraception, including lack of access to a physician willing to prescribe birth control. The governor was joined by healthcare providers and legislative leaders at the University Continue Reading
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Landmark Legislation Expanding Telehealth Access

CHICAGO – Joined by healthcare leaders and elected officials at Mount Sinai Hospital, Governor JB Pritzker today signed HB 3308 into law, increasing access to telehealth services in communities across Illinois. The new law builds upon ongoing efforts to ensure that all Illinoisans have uninterrupted access to telehealth, which they received from trusted health care providers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. From the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Governor Pritzker signed Executiv Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Duckworth Announce $121 Million In Federal Funding For Emergency Preparedness In Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced $121 million in federal funding to improve emergency preparedness across Illinois. The funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will go to state and local authorities, nonprofit and religious institutions, transportation agencies, and port facility operators in Illinois to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other disasters. “Illino Continue Reading
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Announces $26 Billion Agreement With Opioid Distributors And Manufacturer Johnson & Johnson

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a historic $26 billion agreement that will, if finalized, help bring desperately-needed relief to people and communities in Illinois and across the country who are struggling with opioid addiction. The agreement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The agreement also requires significant Continue Reading

Comments / 3

Community Policy