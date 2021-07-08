Gov. Pritzker Hails Illinois' Second Ratings Upgrade In Recent Days And The First In Two Decades From S&P Global Ratings

CHICAGO – Joined by healthcare leaders and elected officials at Mount Sinai Hospital, Governor JB Pritzker today signed HB 3308 into law, increasing access to telehealth services in communities across Illinois. The new law builds upon ongoing efforts to ensure that all Illinoisans have uninterrupted access to telehealth, which they received from trusted health care providers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. From the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Governor Pritzker signed Executiv Continue Reading