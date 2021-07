The Hudson Valley is dotted with small towns and hamlets. One such village is Millbrook, which was settled by Quakers in the middle eighteenth century. If you’ve never been, Millbrook is as picturesque as they come; and a state of mind for its residents. There is polo and hunting. And huge estates. Once best known for the Hitchcock estate that was lent to Timothy Leary in the ’60s, it is still trippy but in a different way — with its rolling hills, sprawling, well groomed farms, and the who’s who that has summered and lived here for ages. The village has seemingly always had a horsey, preppy vibe.