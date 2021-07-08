Cancel
Emmerdale viewers unnerved as Meena dances to Britney Spears after Leanna murder

By Lewis Knight
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
Emmerdale fans were left disturbed by Meena's psychopathic behaviour in Thursday's episodes.

Following her brutal murder of Leanna Cavanagh by pushing her off of a bridge, the nasty nurse went on to rob the poor young girl's corpse by stealing her engagement ring as a trophy of her kill.

The villainess then proceeded to abandon Leanna's body to go and get ready for her plans to attend Priya Sharma's birthday party.

As Leanna's loved ones began to fear for her whereabouts in the episodes as she remained missing, we then cut to Meena at home dancing around to Britney Spears' classic song Toxic as she got ready.

The complete lack of remorse for the evil she just committed was palpable in the scenes as she cavorted without a care in the world.

Emmerdale fans have been left disturbed as Meena danced to Britney Spears' Toxic in Thursday night's scenes ( Image: ITV)

Naturally, viewers of the ITV soap were quit to share their thoughts on Twitter about the evil nurse’s antics.

One viewer commented: “Meena killing *SPOILER* and then dancing around in her bedroom to Britney Spears LMAOOOO this girl is insane, I love it #Emmerdale ”.

A different fan of the soap penned: “Omg she's getting lit to "Toxic" by Britney after she killed a whole person.

“They gave her a whole dance sequence. don't you just want buss it wide open after you got you a kill though? #Emmerdale ”.

Meena adjusted her makeup as she got ready for a party after killing Leanna ( Image: ITV)

They then added: “can't fathom how crazy she is. It started when she tried to make herself cry but the dance sequence tipped me over the edge. I've been laughing nonstop”.

Meanwhile, another shocked viewer tweeted: “Someone on Emmerdale has just committed murder and is now dancing around their room to Britney…”

They then called this “Wall to wall impeccable psychopath behaviour”.

Meena seemed very satisfied with what evil she had committed ( Image: ITV)

Elsewhere, another witness to Meena’s antics commented: "Meena dancing to Britney Spears Toxic is just iconic #Emmerdale ".

A different fan noted: "Meena brutally murdered poor Leanna in cold blood, comes home & immediately dances around to Britney Spears like nothing even happened seriously? #Emmerdale ".

"I know it’s not real but this storyline is just unnecessary," tweeted another fan. "The producers need to chill out. Meena viciously attacking Leanna, watching her die then dancing like she’s in a Britney Spears music video? #Emmerdale ".

Meena even had a sip of wine to celebrate her kill ( Image: ITV)

Finally, one fan of the soap concluded: "Meena puts on her make up as Britney Spears' aptly titled Toxic playing in the background #Emmerdale ".

*Emmerdale continues on Friday at 7pm on ITV with all of the week’s episodes available on ITV Hub.

What did you think of Meena’s brutal murder of Leanna on Emmerdale? Let us know in the comments below.

