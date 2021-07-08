Looking to cash in on Seattle’s red-hot market? You’ll still want to make a few fixes first
Jenny Rose Ryan and her husband, Ben Johnson, bought their modest bungalow home near White Center 13 years ago, paying about $250,000. Over the ensuing years, they tackled a few large home projects, such as asbestos remediation, updating appliances, replacing a bathroom floor, adding a heat pump and cooling system, and installing hardwood floors. Most recently, they added a detached office shed where Ryan can pursue her career as a writer and editor.www.seattletimes.com
Comments / 0