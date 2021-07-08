Toyota hits reverse on donations to lawmakers who objected to 2020 results

Toyota is reversing its decision to continue donating to lawmakers who voted to object to certifying the 2020 election results, announcing that it will no longer make such contributions.

Toyota said in a statement that its PAC “equally supports Democrats and Republicans running for Congress,” and noted that the vast majority of contributions this year went to lawmakers from each party who supported certifying the November results.

“We understand that the PAC decision to support select Members of Congress who contested the results troubled some stakeholders,” the automaker said. “We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, we have decided to stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election.”

Multiple corporations have said they will not donate to members of Congress who objected to the Electoral College results on Jan. 6 in the wake of the Capitol riots. In total, 147 GOP members of the House and Senate still voted against affirming President Biden ’s victory after the building had been cleared of the pro-Trump mob.

Late last month, Toyota came under fire after Axios reported that it donated $55,000 to 37 Republican lawmakers who objected.

The company said at the time “we do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification.”

The anti-Trump GOP group the Lincoln Project on Thursday announced a strategy to “combat the Sedition Caucus and its enablers,” specifically calling out Toyota’s donation.

“The Lincoln Project will not sit by and watch as companies like Toyota — companies that have benefited from America’s economic strength and freedom — give money to politicians who are working to overthrow that same system,” group co-founder Reed Galen said.