Ohio State

Troopers seize gun and meth along route 23

By Derek Myers, Scioto Valley Guardian
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 14 days ago
Troopers seized this gun and bags of meth in the traffic stop.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man after a stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized a loaded Glock 9mm gun and 168 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $16,800.

On June 30, at 11:23 p.m., troopers stopped a 2006 Chevy Impala with Michigan registration for marked lanes and unsafe vehicle violations on U.S. 23. While interacting with the occupant, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and marijuana residue in plain view. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband inside a speaker box.

The suspect, Dejon Lamar Christopher Clark, 27, of Detroit, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies and weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Portsmouth, OH
