Tom Jolliffe on what might be the most quotable film ever made…. Films come and go. Some disappear into a distant haze of half forgotten memory. Others, for a variety of reasons, stand the test of time. Maybe you remember the visuals of Blade Runner, the powerhouse performances in The Godfather, the impeccable writing of Chinatown, or the palm sweating feeling of fear watching The Thing. In film, there is also the matter of quotability. Sometimes a film lingers longer in the memory for its array of memorable lines. Speaking of Blade Runner you may recall Rutger Hauer’s infamous final speech. Or The Terminator, forever immortalised by a simple three word sentence.