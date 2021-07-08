Cancel
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Man, 37, aboard Midtown 7 train slashed in the face; suspect sought by police

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 14 days ago

The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of slashing another man in the face aboard a Midtown train following an argument earlier this week.

