The two-year anniversary of the Walmart tragedy in El Paso is coming up and there will again be a beautiful luminaria display to honor the victims. It's hard to believe it's been two years since an armed man walked into an El Paso Walmart, killing 23 people. The El Paso community became stronger and more united in the aftermath with all of us being "El Paso Strong." 2020 was a difficult time for our community and the entire world, with the coronavirus pandemic leaving the economy reeling and our spirits were broken from so much loss. This year has been about people and businesses rebuilding from the tough year and now it's time for us to remember and honor those we lost two years ago.