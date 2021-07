Trailer Released for Woodstock ’99 Documentary HBO Max is sharing the first trailer for “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage.” The documentary will premiere on July 23rd and will tell the story of “the day the nineties died.” The festival yielded a riot, fires and accusations of sexual assault. Organizers of the festival were interviewed for the project as were Korn’s Jonathan Davis, The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Jewel, Moby, Creed’s Scott Stapp, and The Offspring. Check out the trailer on YouTube. What’s the biggest festival you have ever attended?