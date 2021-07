Mazda3s is Recalled for a Weird Reason

Going through the whole car buying process can be stressful enough without worrying about getting scammed by a smarmy car salesman. After deciding what kind of car you want and finding that car in the right color, you have to talk about financing. Unless you won the lottery, navigating the complexities of financing, interest rates, loan terms, and credit scores can pile on the stress. Finally, you get your car, sign the loan paperwork, and drive home thinking you can relax.