Land Bank Revenues: Week Ending July 2

WHEELING, W. Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq:WSBCP). The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for the period from May 15, 2021, up to, but excluding August 15, 2021. The declared cash dividend equates to $0.421875 per depositary share, or $16.875 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.