Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Land Bank Revenues: Week Ending July 2

vineyardgazette.com
 14 days ago

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank reported revenues of $404,763.60 for the business week ending on Friday, July 2, 2021. The land bank receives its funds from a two per cent fee charged on many Vineyard real estate transactions. Much of the land bank revenue last week came from the town...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Week Ending#Land Bank Revenues#Vineyard Land Bank#Oak Bluffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportstalkbusiness.net

Quarterly income and revenue for Bank OZK beats estimates

Little Rock-based Bank OZK on Thursday (July 22) posted second quarter net income of $150.535 million, well ahead of the $50.266 million in the second quarter of 2020. The multi-state bank operator beat the consensus estimate on quarterly earnings and revenue. Quarterly per share earnings of $1.16, far better than...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Santander Bank Adds Revenue Management To Healthcare Lockbox

Santander Bank, N.A.’s commercial banking division is collaborating with healthcare remittance provider Revenue Management Solutions on a receivables lockbox for its healthcare customers, per a Thursday (July 22) press release. The new product saves healthcare providers including hospitals, community health centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, life sciences organizations and pharmaceutical companies...
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending July 16

Jacob Ward purchased 6 Church street in Aquinnah from Paul A. Jones and Alice M. Souter for $1,450,000 on July 15. Mark J. Stein and Laura Chamberlain purchased 27 Oyster Lane in Chilmark from David A. Damroth for $2,700,000 on July 14. MV Pineview I LLC purchased 6 Stonewall Road...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Lands' End Lifts Guidance as E-Commerce Helps Drive Revenue

Lands' End (LE) - Get Report shares leaped on Wednesday after the clothing retailer raised earnings guidance for its current fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year. The stock recently traded at $40.85, up 11%. It has soared 47% over the past six months amid strong consumer spending. “Our strong...
Hartford, CTctnewsjunkie.com

Arulampalam to Lead Hartford Land Bank

HARTFORD – Arunan Arulampalam is stepping down as Deputy Commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection to join the Hartford Land Bank, Inc. as its new Chief Executive Officer, the land bank’s board announced Monday. Arulampalam, a resident of Hartford’s south end, said he is looking forward to empowering...
Clinton County, OHwnewsj.com

Land Bank razes problem house

WILMINGTON — A longtime residential eyesore in the Southridge subdivision has been razed. In late May, Clinton County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Dickman, who handles the Clean Up Clinton County program, updated county commissioners and told them the Clinton County Land Bank’s website — clintoncountylandbank.com — showed 10 lots in municipalities around Clinton County becoming available in June 2021; seven more lots in August (six of them in towns); and 14 more lots becoming available in December (all of them in towns).
Economyrdrnews.com

State Land Office estimates record revenues

The New Mexico State Land Office announced Thursday that it expects to set a record for revenues with $1.25 billion for fiscal year 2021. Revenues in fiscal year 2019 were $1.11 billion. For fiscal year 2020, they totaled $1.05 billion. The three-year revenue total sits at about $3.4 billion and will paid out to New Mexico public schools, hospitals and universities, which, according to a news release, “saves taxpayers from having to pick up the tab for these services.”
Businesshospitalitynet.org

STR: U.S. Hotel Results For Week Ending 10 July

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — U.S. hotel occupancy improved week over week, while average daily rate (ADR) was the highest on record, according to STR‘s latest data through 10 July. 4-10 July 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 67.2% (-9.3%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$139.84 (+5.4%) Revenue per available...
Real Estatehotelnewsresource.com

For the Week Ending July 17th U.S. Weekly Hotel Occupancy Reached Its Highest Level Since October 2019

U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its highest level since October 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through 17 July. 11-17 July 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 71.0% (-8.7%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$139.19 (+1.8%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$98.87 (-7.1%) Despite a four-point, week-over-week improvement...
Financial ReportsPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Upon Its Perpetual Preferred Stock

WHEELING, W. Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") (Nasdaq:WSBCP). The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for the period from May 15, 2021, up to, but excluding August 15, 2021. The declared cash dividend equates to $0.421875 per depositary share, or $16.875 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.
Businessinvesting.com

Bank Of Canada On Track To End QE By Year-End

The BoC reduced weekly bond purchases by another C$1bn, to C$2bn, as it delivered a broadly upbeat message on the recovery and left its forward guidance for 2H22 unchanged. We think the Bank will end asset purchases by the end of 2021, allowing markets to speculate on an earlier than projected hike, and providing more support to CAD.
AgricultureNorfolk Daily News

Crop report for week ending July 11

LINCOLN — For the week ending July 11, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. — Topsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 32% short, 57% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 38% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Bank of America Stock Dips After Revenue Miss

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stepped into the earnings confessional this morning, joining other bank names in the unofficial beginning to earnings season. Bank of America reported second-quarter profits of $1.03 per share, well above Wall Street's estimates of 77 cents per share, while revenue fell short of expectations due to low interest rates and a stagnation in trading activity. The company also noted higher expenses for the quarter. As a result, BAC was last seen down 2.3% at $38.95.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Nursing Facility Planned for Edgartown Faces Wastewater Hurdles

Wastewater concerns continue to hover over the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s proposed new nursing home facility off the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, with Edgartown selectmen voting Monday to have an engineering firm conduct an independent analysis of the project. ​​The proposed development is slated for a landlocked parcel at 490 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven...
Economymaine.gov

Claims for Unemployment Compensation, Week Ending July 3

AUGUSTA - For the week ending July 3, the Maine Department of Labor recorded about 1,200 initial claims filed for state unemployment insurance, and 100 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). These numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy. In total, approximately 1,400 people were filing an initial claim or reopening their unemployment claim.
Posted by
The Hill

Another condo evacuated in Surfside over safety concerns

Residents of a Surfside, Fla., building just a few blocks from where the Champlain Towers South condominiums once stood voluntarily evacuated earlier this month after engineers identified structural problems. The evacuation of the Regent Palace began on July 9, just one day after an engineer hired by the condo association...
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

IRS sends out another 2.2 million $1,400 stimulus checks

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Still waiting on your $1,400 stimulus check? It might finally be on the way as the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Wednesday that another 2.2 million checks have been disbursed.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts realises EUR 1.51 billion revenue with an EBITA margin of 14.9%

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â° revenue EUR 1,511 million Â° organic revenue growth +20.1% Â° orderbook +59% Â° EBITA EUR 226 million; EBITA margin 14.9% Â° net profit before amortisation EUR 169 million; per share EUR 1.52 (+97%) Â° increasing capital expenditure for this year and coming years Â° acquisitions Sentinel and Premier Thermal, divestments Adex and Lasco.

Comments / 0

Community Policy