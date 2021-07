Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is considered one of the best two-way centres of all time and has consistently been one of the league’s great leaders. After 11 years as the Bruins’ alternate captain, he had the “C” sewn onto his sweater on Jan. 7, 2021, and became the 20th captain in franchise history. It’s a good sign for any player whose name is mentioned in the same conversation as Bergeron. Young Montréal Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki is one such player. Suzuki had a breakout season in 2020-21, shining in the Habs’ run to the Stanley Cup Final. It’s almost as if he was created in a lab in an attempt to clone Bergeron.