Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.

