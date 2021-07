Few players in the NHL will ever have the same career trajectory as Yanni Gourde. As an undersized but highly skilled forward, Gourde went undrafted at the NHL Draft, and eventually joined the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2009. Over the next few seasons, he honed his game before exploding onto the scene with a 124-point season in 2011-12, where he led the league in scoring and was named the MVP.