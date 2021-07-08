Cancel
Encanto Trailer Reveals Disney's New Animated Adventure About a Magical House

By Bri Thomas
Cover picture for the articleEncanto is an animated musical fantasy comedy film that will be theatrically released by Walt Disney Pictures on November 24, 2021. Byron Howard and Jared Bush serve as directors, the screenplay is by Bush and Charise Castro Smith, it is produced by Clark Spencer, and the songs are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda, best known for his work on Hamilton, previously worked on Moana, and in Encanto. There will be eight original songs in both Spanish and English.

Marking Disney’s 60th animated feature, the Colombia-set film will follow family members who all possess magical powers, like super-strength, shape-shifting and the abilities to control animals and plants. However, Mirabel, voiced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “In the Heights” star Stephanie Beatriz, is the only person to not possess a special gift. When she discovers that her family’s magic might be under threat, she realizes that she is the only one who can save it. The film is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith and features music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
