Encanto Trailer Reveals Disney's New Animated Adventure About a Magical House
Encanto is an animated musical fantasy comedy film that will be theatrically released by Walt Disney Pictures on November 24, 2021. Byron Howard and Jared Bush serve as directors, the screenplay is by Bush and Charise Castro Smith, it is produced by Clark Spencer, and the songs are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda, best known for his work on Hamilton, previously worked on Moana, and in Encanto. There will be eight original songs in both Spanish and English.movieweb.com
