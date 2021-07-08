Encanto Trailer Reveals Disney's New Animated Adventure About a Magical House

While we have had LEGO and Funko looks at the newest Spidey costumes from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the daddy of detailed toys, Hot Toys, have now given us a look at Peter Parker's new and improved black and gold suit from the upcoming movie, and the images could have been taken direct from the movie itself. While the trailer for December's release is still being elusive, fans will take anything they can at the moment, and outside the trailer, this is about the best thing they are going to get.