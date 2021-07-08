49ers 90-in-90: Will Arik Armstead surpass five sacks this season?
Arik Armstead had a career year in 2019 where he finished in the upper half of the NFL in total pressures, sacks, and stops. I will die on the hill that he was the 49ers' best defensive player during the first half of the season. Armstead’s versatility and dominance helped the defense go. He was rewarded with an $85 million contract as Armstead showed steady improvement each year before taking a jump in 2019.www.ninersnation.com
