How Will Dodgers Handle Their Starting Rotation Issues?

Things are looking dire in the city of Los Angeles at the moment, at least if you’re a fan of the Dodgers. It may seem silly to say things are dire when the team is in possession of the second most wins in the MLB, just a game and a half out of first. They still have many of their 2020 World Series championship team on the squad. But things are not looking good at all for the Boys in Blue, especially in the starting pitching department.