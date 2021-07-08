Cancel
‘Big Brother’ HoH Winner Brandon ‘Frenchie’ French Reveals Who He’s Targeting Week 1

By Emily Longeretta
Big Brother is officially underway — which means the plotting has begun! Season 23 kicked off on Wednesday, July 7, revealing multiple twists, including the fact that the cast of 16 were going to be split into four teams of four.

Brandon French, who goes by “Frenchie,” became the first Head of Household of the season, meaning he and his teammates Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo and Derek Frazier are all safe for week one.

However, that also means he has to nominate two players to go up on the block, something he began thinking about during the first night of live feeds. During the Thursday, July 8, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast, we broke down exactly what his game plan is — and whether it will work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfFYl_0arHbIvO00

During a discussion with Tiffany Mitchell, Frenchie, 34, said that he will absolutely not be nominating a woman first and that he did not like how during season 21, minorities were targeted first.

The veteran also added that he is going to be “the showmance killer” and can already sense that one is brewing, hinting he may have his eye on a potential couple.

Additionally, Frenchie explained that the alpha males in the house were targets, which meant Brent Champagne, Christian Birkenberger and Travis Long should be worried.’

Frenchie exclusively chatted with Us Weekly ahead of the season premiere, saying that he will “never throw a competition” no matter what.

“My mind and body, and my wife and kids, would kick my butt if I ever threw the competition. OK? They’d be like, ‘What are you doing?'” he said at the time. “I just can’t, I can’t do it. I’ll never throw a competition ever.”

Host Julie Chen-Moonves also spoke exclusively with Us about the importance of CBS’ promise that at least half of their reality TV show cast members will be BIPOC.

“I think it’s a great move because we’ve seen, almost every summer, racially insensitive comments that are made in the house,” Chen-Moonves said. “That has become a topic of conversation. … I think it’s a good thing that we’re going to see the most diverse cast ever. And that’s not to say something won’t happen or won’t be said that is racially insensitive, but hopefully – as always we will address it – if that happens, it could be a teaching moment for everyone involved.”

For more on what went down on the live feeds, listen to the “Watch With Us” podcast above.

