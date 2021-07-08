eMarketer and BlueConic to host webinar "Ad Targeting in the Extended Identity Crisis"

More than 90% of respondents agree that a centralized LangOps platform could be a cost-effective solution to do more with less. Unbabel, the industry’s first AI-powered Language Operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual support at scale, is announcing a new market category: Language Operations (LangOps). LangOps is a unified approach that helps global businesses communicate trust more effectively with their customers and stakeholders in any language. It gives transparency and control over every aspect of language in an organization by breaking multilingual barriers and solving a key challenge to worldwide market expansion.