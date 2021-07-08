Cancel
Suzzanne Douglas Dies, The Parent 'Hood and Now They See Us Star Was 64

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Suzzanne Douglas, star of '90s sitcom The Parent 'Hood and more recently the Netflix mini-series When They See Us, has died at the age of 64. A cousin of the star, Angie Tee, broke the news via Facebook on the 6th of July, announcing the death while also speaking of her admiration of the actress and what she achieved in her career. Tributes have also been paid by fellow stars, directors and authors at her passing. Angie Tee wrote in her original Facebook announcement.

