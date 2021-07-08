Cancel
Chick Vennera Dies, Animaniacs and Thank God It's Friday Star Was 74

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChick Vennera, an actor and voiceover artist known for many roles including the movie Thank God It's Friday and the animated series Animaniacs, has passed away. The veteran performer reportedly died on Wednesday at his home in Burbank, California, following a battle with cancer. The death of Chick Vennera was also confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera. He was 74 years old.

Comments / 16

