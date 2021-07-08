'Bridgerton' author mourns father, sister killed in Utah crash

The author of the famed "Bridgerton" series says her father and sister were the two people killed in a Kaysville highway accident last month involving a drunk driver and a truck that lost an unsecured load.

READ: Summit County Sheriff's Deputy injured in Colorado on his way home

In a post to Facebook on Wednesday, Julia Quinn mourned the loss of her father, Steve Cotler, and sister, Violet Charles.

"I have lost my father, and I don't have my sister with whom to grieve," wrote Quinn.

On June 29, a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 began when canvas bags fell from a catering company truck, causing vehicles behind to stop or slow. Soon after, a truck driven by Myron Millsap Barlow slammed into the cars ahead, including the Prius in which Cotler and Charles were in.

READ: Driver suffers only minor injuries following horrific-looking I-15 accident

Barlow was charged with multiple counts of DUI and automobile homicide after registering a blood alcohol level almost three times the legal limit .

Cotler was also a writer, having created the popular "Cheesie Mack" book series aimed at middle school readers. Charles, whose service dog, Michelle, was also killed in the accident, was a cartoonist who Quinn wrote had just completed a graphic novel that was to be dedicated to their father.