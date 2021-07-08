Cancel
Nadia Sawalha announces social media break after beloved Chi Chi rushed to hospital

By Tilly Pearce
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
CAPTION: Nadia Sawalha announces social media break after beloved Chi Chi takes ill CREDIT: REX/INSTAGRAM

Nadia Sawalha has announced she’s taking a social media break as her beloved dog Chi Chi is ill and in hospital.

The Loose Women star posted a photo of her beloved pet to tell fans that she’s been taken to the vet, with the family ‘feeling upside down’ as they keep their fingers crossed for the best.

On the post, she wrote: “Heh my lovelies. Our Chi chi is really poorly so I won’t be on here for a while as we all feel a bit upside down.

“She is in hospital and in excellent hands. Thank you in advance for your well wishes I know so many of you love her too.”

Nadia's beloved pet cockapoo Chi Chi has been taken ill and rushed to hospital

The Sawalhas adopted the adorable cockapoo back in 2014, and since then Nadia has shared how the dog has grown up and become a solid member of the family.

They also have another dog called Toffee.

In May, the TV presenter shared a picture with Chi Chi saying how much she enjoyed having the pooch as a member of the family.

Chi Chi is now at the vets being looked after but the family are clearly worried sick

In a picture of Nadia holding Chi Chi in one hand and a cup of tea in the other, she said: “When we were thinking of getting a dog years ago everyone had something to say about why we shouldn’t !

“‘You’ll never be free again’, ‘It’s just like having another child’, ‘They will cost you a fortune in vets bills’ Etc etc etc…”

Nadia explained that she will be taking some time off from her Instagram

“But no one told me how much they love they would love us, or how much they would make us laugh, I mean, just look at their faces. They obvs love coffee!!” she added in the sweet post.

“Now don’t get me wrong they drive me mad sometimes and everything everyone said is true! But my god I don’t ‘alf love ‘em too!”

The presenter has become loved on Instagram thanks to her hilarious takes on social media trends and her comedic tales of married life.

Earlier this week she accidentally sparked concern for her marriage to Mark Adderley, proving her acting skills were too good for her own good by making a teary vid about ‘making a compromise’.

Turns out she was just talking about accepting watching the Euros with her other half, who she’s been married to since 2002.

In others, she’s been praised for mocking social media beauty standards and photoshopped pictures, particularly taking aim at Kim Kardashian by recreating more realistic versions of the reality star’s snaps.

One included her posing in a green bikini while trying to sexily eat a taco.

Loose Women (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Kim captioned her original post "Is it taco Tuesday yet?" and in Nadia's response she replied: "No. Not in sarf London it's not.. it's bloody mince Monday luv and I've got a right cob on!"

Having a "right cob on" is slang for being in a bad mood.

In another, she posed in a mock version of Skims body shapewear, comparing the outfit to ‘pigeon poo grey’.

