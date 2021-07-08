Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to induct Tulsa Sound's Ann Bell

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 14 days ago
Ann Bell, an original member of the famed Tulsa Sound, is going to be inducted in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame later this year.

Bell originally started her professional music career at 16-years-old, when she and high school friends formed the band Rubbery Cargo. The group was discovered and signed a contract to perform at a Tulsa teen club.

Later in 1968, she met and married the legendary Larry Bell and joined his band. Over the next decade, Bell and her husband founded several bands, including The Sunday Servants and the Larry and Ann Bell Band.

She has performed with the GAP Band, J.J. Cale, and Gary Busey. In 1973, Bell began touring and recording with Leon Russell. She left to tour with Joe Cocker in 1977.

When Woodstock came on the scene, she moved to New York where she performed with Robbie Dupree, Orleans, and Todd Rundgren. Her career included recording and touring through the 1990s with Richie Havens, Johnny Average Band, and David Sancious.

Bell still records today.

She is credited as being the inspiration for the Oklahoma-based Women of Song (WOS) project. Brenda Cline founded WOS as a platform to feature female artists who are major contributors to the Oklahoma music scene and deserve recognition.

Bell's induction is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, immediately followed by a free concert. It serves as the capstone of a daylong Muskogee Festival of music, arts, and games made possible by the Muskogee Depot District.

