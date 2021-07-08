Tyler, The Creator Cruises On A Speedboat In ‘Lemonhead’ Video

As streaming platforms continue to dominate the ways we listen to music, projects from rap’s great mixtape era are disappearing or becoming more difficult to find. With only a handful of iconic projects available to stream, thousands of hours of music have been lost to the digital wasteland. The first phase of the beloved hip-hop internet can often feel as distant as the heyday of CDs. Tyler, the Creator is as much a product of that era as anyone, so it’s fitting that he enlisted the legendary DJ Drama to act as host on his excellent sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost. The record is full of muscular rapping, shoutouts to Swiss lakes, and Drama’s bruising baritone boasts. It’s not a formal entry into Drama’s legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, but it embodies much of the same exhilarating rawness.