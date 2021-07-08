Throwback Thursday - Roswell - Season 1 - The White Room
Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. The penultimate episode of Season One, “The White Room,” is one of the best episodes of Roswell’s entire three-season run. Sure it’s light on the humans, but it advances the alien mythos, sharpens the teeth of the alien-hunting unit of the FBI, and features the rise and redemption of Sheriff Valenti. Not to mention, Jason Behr delivers an outstanding performance.www.spoilertv.com
