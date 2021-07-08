Throwback Thursday - Roswell - Season 1 - The White Room

SPOILERS FOLLOW! DO NOT READ UNLESS YOU HAVE SEEN THE FULL EPISODE!. This season of Motherland: Fort Salem is in full swing delivering an incredible jam-packed episode that sets into motion events that are likely to lead to the full launch of a war with the Camarilla. This was easily the best episode of the season, but that is likely not the last time those words will be spoken. If the rest of this season follows the format of last season, then each episode will somehow manage to be better than the one that came before it. The performances were top-notch with every member of the cast delivering exceptional work. This is a phenomenally talented cast that helped take a very well-written script to an even higher level.