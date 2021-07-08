Cancel
Premier League

Real Madrid's new Kylian Mbappe transfer plan in bid to beat Liverpool to France star

By Gareth Bicknell
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Real Madrid are considering a new tactic as they bid to land Kylian Mbappe - by recruiting one of his former bosses.

Madrid have long been the favourites to sign Mbappe if the France superstar leaves Paris Saint-Germain.

But the World Cup winner has also previously expressed his admiration for Liverpool - and that could be a problem for Los Blancos if he runs down the remaining year of his PSG contract and leaves on a free next summer.

And according to reports from Spain, Carlo Ancelotti's side are preparing a new approach to trying to prise Mbappe away from the French capital.

The La Liga giants want to bring in former Lille and Monaco sporting director Luis Campos, Marca reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M6j4_0arHZ3lU00
Kylian Mbappe could be on his way out of PSG - but it may not be until next summer (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Campos was formerly a scout at Madrid before going on to become the top transfer guru in French football.

He is currently out of work after leaving Ligue 1 champions Lille, but boasts an impressive CV which includes helping to develop Mbappe into the global star he is today.

And Madrid reckon landing Campos could prove crucial in their attempt to entice one of the world's best players, according to Marca.

Bernabeu bosses believe having a senior backroom figure who has a good relationship with the 22-year-old can swing the balance of what would be a momentous transfer.

Campos enjoyed a relatively low-key coaching career in his native Portugal over the course of a decade, later working as a scout and tactical analyst for Real Madrid in Jose Mourinho’s third season at the club.

It was at Madrid where he recommended the club’s signing of Fabinho, but he really made his name after moving into the role of sporting director at first Monaco and later Lille.

Campos, now 56, worked at Monaco between 2013 and 2016, constructing the side that wrestled the Ligue 1 title from PSG and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League the season after his departure.

He headed the recruitment department that signed players such as Tiemoue Bakayoko, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy, Djibril Sidibe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Joao Moutinho and Kamil Glik - many of whom were sold for notable funds.

Who will Kylian Mbappe sign for? Have your say in the comments below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCHzZ_0arHZ3lU00
Luis Campos (second left) with Jose Mourinho in 2019 (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

While at Monaco, Campos also worked with Mbappe as the Paris-born star came through the ranks.

Campos joined Lille in 2017 and spent three years at the club, building the side that last term won their first Ligue 1 title in a decade.

It was only the second time in nine seasons that PSG’s domestic dominance had been disrupted - the first being Monaco's title triumph following the job Campos carried out at the club.

With PSG still trying to convince Mbappe to sign a new deal, the French club face the prospect of losing him for nothing a year from now.

That would remove the burden for his suitors of trying to fund a £150m-plus transfer fee - although any club wanting to sign him would of course have to fund his reported £15m-per-year salary.

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain's most trusted news brands.

#Liverpool#Real Madrid#France#Psg#French#La Liga#First Monaco#The Champions League
