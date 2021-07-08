Seattle Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo: community player ratings form
Hey, a fun one! The Seattle Sounders hosted the Houston Dynamo and looked absolutely energized playing in front of the crowd at Lumen Field. Despite creating a number of good chances in the first half, they went into the break at zeros. Things eventually broke their way in the second half, with Kelyn Rowe slotting in his first goal as a Sounder on a sublime low cross from Alex Roldan, and Raúl Ruidíaz putting the match to bed in stoppage time.www.sounderatheart.com
