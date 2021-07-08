Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo: community player ratings form

By ccaldwell83
sounderatheart.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, a fun one! The Seattle Sounders hosted the Houston Dynamo and looked absolutely energized playing in front of the crowd at Lumen Field. Despite creating a number of good chances in the first half, they went into the break at zeros. Things eventually broke their way in the second half, with Kelyn Rowe slotting in his first goal as a Sounder on a sublime low cross from Alex Roldan, and Raúl Ruidíaz putting the match to bed in stoppage time.

www.sounderatheart.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelyn Rowe
Person
Alex Roldan
Person
Raúl Ruidíaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Sounders Fc#Houston Dynamo#Sounder#Seattle Sounders Fc#The Seattle Sounders#Ios#Usl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLShoustondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo loan GK Kyle Morton to Memphis 901 FC

HOUSTON (Friday, July 9, 2021) - Houston Dynamo FC will loan goalkeeper Kyle Morton to Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship, the Club announced today. The loan will begin with Saturday’s game against the Birmingham Legion at BBVA Field. Morton joined Houston after one season with Saint Louis FC, who also competes in the USL Championship and finished as a finalist for the 2020 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year. The 6-4 goalkeeper finished with three clean sheets, and posted seven victories in 2020, while leading Saint Louis FC to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Seattle Sounders will be playing in front of a crowd without physical-distancing or vaccine requirements. While it probably won’t be quite at pre-pandemic size, there should be close to 30,000 people in attendance to see them take on the Houston Dynamo.
MLSPosted by
MLive

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7/18/21) - MLS | Channel, Stream, Time

On Sunday, the top team in Major League Soccer heads to the Land of 10,000 Lakes for a Western Conference clash, as the Seattle Sounders take on Minnesota United. To say the Sounders have been good this season would be an understatement. Heading into Sunday, they are the lone undefeated team remaining in the league, and are the only club to have given up less than 10 goals so far. They started 2021 strong, winning five of their first six matches. To show even more of reason why they are a possible favorite to take the MLS Cup this year, the Sounders have only given up two goals in a game once this season, that coming in a draw against Vancouver late last month.
MLSKVUE

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders: Here's what you need to know

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicks off their 14th match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season on Thursday, July 22, against Seattle Sounders FC at 8:30 p.m. in Q2 Stadium. How to watch. How to listen. ALT 97.5 FM (radio) Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) Where to...
MLSAlamogordo Daily News

Houston Dynamo at Vancouver Whitecaps odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Dynamo (3 wins, 4 losses, 6 draws) travel north to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps (3-7-3) Tuesday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders vs Dynamo, recap: Living history

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders stretched their unbeaten run to open the season by beating Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night. Despite numerous absences, the Sounders still managed to put out a strong lineup. The opening half was open with the Sounders creating plenty of quality chances — most notably Fredy Montero and Raúl Ruidíaz both had great looks inside the area within three minutes of each other — but no goals were forthcoming. That changed in the second half.
MLSABC13 Houston

Houston Dynamo FC CEO Jamey Rootes steps down after 2 weeks in role

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jamey Rootes, the former Houston Texans president and recently-hired CEO of the Dynamo, has stepped down from his role after two weeks, the football club announced Friday. "It is with great regret that Houston Dynamo Football Club announce that Jamey Rootes will step down, effective immediately,...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sounders top Dynamo, set MLS mark for best start

Kelyn Rowe scored his first goal of the season to break a scoreless tie and the streaking Seattle Sounders made history with a 2-0 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. The Sounders (8-0-5, 29 points) established a new MLS record of 13 straight unbeaten results to begin...
MLSsoundersfc.com

Next Man Up: The secret to Seattle Sounders FC's success

‘Next man up’, a philosophy long adopted by the Seattle Sounders and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer, has never been more essential to the team’s success than now. “It's a tradition that started a long time ago – certainly in the USL days,” said coach Schmetzer. “You witness some of those games, it was a good team – we had a bunch of good players that knew how to win games. Then that morphed when Sigi [Schmid] came here and I think we laid a pretty good foundation. Sigi added his abilities, his knowledge to this franchise.”
MLShoustondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC launches Summer Training Series

The Houston Dynamo FC Youth Programs launched a free and virtual library of training sessions as part of Diesel's Skill Builders program on July 14th. The Summer Training Series offers eight sessions that highlight the fundamentals of the Soccer Starts at Home program. Soccer Starts at Home encourages and guides parents to engage with their young child, inside the home or outdoors utilizing the ball mastery skills for short windows.
MLSmnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Seattle Sounders

Broadcast: ESPN and SKOR North (coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.) It gets no easier for Minnesota United after seeing their seven-game unbeaten streak come to an end with a 2-0 loss away to Colorado Rapids last week. The Loons will wrap up the weekend of MLS action with a meeting against the Seattle Sounders at Allianz Field. There’s no escaping the fact that the Sounders have had Minnesota’s number ever since MNUFC came into the league. In seven tries, the Loons have only eked out a single point in a draw at Allianz Field back in 2019. The Sounders have dealt with injuries and absences all year, including key players like Nico Lodeiro, Stefan Frei and Nouhou, but none of it has seemed to matter much as they’ve rolled to a lead in the Supporters Shield race on the back of a 13-game unbeaten streak as we near the midpoint of the season. It might take a bit of magic to come away with a result at the weekend, but as the Loons all-too recently learned, every streak has to end.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: San Diego gets Stoney

The NWSL’s San Diego team may not have the same glitz or glamor as their SoCal counterparts, Angel City FC, but so far they seem to have a bit more substance. They’ve got Jill Ellis on board already, and now they’ve announced that Casey Stoney is officially going to be their first manager following her time with Manchester United. All-Star voting is open for MLS now, and Sarah Bouhaddi’s red card from the weekend has been overturned. In international competition, Alex Roldan and El Salvador became the first team to qualify for the Gold Cup quarterfinals.
Soccersounderatheart.com

NWSL rescinds Sarah Bouhaddi red card

The NWSL announced today that its Independent Review Panel has rescinded OL Reign goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi’s red card, which she received in the 70th minute of Sunday’s game against Kansas City. The Reign appealed the card, arguing that the foul, which occurred just outside the 18-yard-box, did not deny an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy