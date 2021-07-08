Cancel
PGA Tour winner has to miss British Open due to travel sanctions from ... his wedding?

By Joel Beall
Golf Digest
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron Davis can take solace that his marriage is not the first to put the kibosh on a golf trip. Davis, who captured his first PGA Tour win days ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, was listed as an alternate for next week’s Open Championship. On Thursday morning that standing granted Davis a spot in the Open field, as Kevin Na dropped out due to the myriad travel restrictions facing players making their way to Royal St. George’s.

