PGA Tour winner has to miss British Open due to travel sanctions from ... his wedding?

Insanity, we’ve been told, reportedly by Einstein, “is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” This thought should overwhelm any golfer to the point of what in literature is commonly known as “catatonia,” but what I like to call “DeChambeau, 2021 U.S. Open, Sunday, Back Nine.” More distressingly for me, though, is that Einstein never said such a thing, which seems especially remarkable since the guy with the best haircut in science history did once say, “The most incomprehensible thing about the universe is that it is comprehensible.” Thinking about that sentence long enough will make you insane.