The NFL, noticing the number of unvaccinated players among some teams, is done using a “carrot” approach and is now using the “stick,” or in this case, a hammer. The league has warned teams in a memo sent out Thursday that they may be forced to forfeit games during the 2021 season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against COVID-19. The memo states that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week schedule due to a coronavirus outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss.