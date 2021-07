India Walton estimates there are at least 50 people walking around Buffalo with her art on their body. Yes, the winner of last month’s Democratic primary for mayor of New York’s second-largest city was, for about six months, a tattoo artist. It was only one of several stops Walton made en route to her presumptive new role as America’s first socialist mayor in over 60 years. She’s also taken turns as a nurse, a union representative, an executive director of a nonprofit, and other more “wacky” titles, as she describes them. “I once thought I was going to have a career as a soap maker,” she says.