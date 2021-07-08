Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Weed needs a solution: Sha’Carri Richardson is only human

By Kiana Thelma Devera
Daily Californian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 10.86 seconds, Sha’Carri Richardson smoked the eight other women competing in the 100-meter final of the U.S. Olympic Trials, securing her spot on the Olympic team. With her eye-catching tattoos, lashes and nails and a personality as bright as her trademark orange hair, Richardson became the woman to watch on the track. However, in the days following her breakout performance, she accepted a one-month suspension that disqualified her results at the trials and took her out of the Olympics — all because she smoked cannabis to cope with the death of her mother.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Marijuana#Doping#Olympics#American Football#Weed#The U S Olympic Trials#Nbc#Nba#Ufc#Usada#Wada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Diddy on Sha’Carri Richardson and Olympics marijuana controversy

Diddy has taken to social media to share his opinion on the controversy surrounding Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Richardson was issued with a 30-day suspension after having tested positive for THC use. She was a gold-medalist contender for the 100-metre sprint. “It’s fucked up and my...
Clearwater, FLMedicalXpress

As more athletes use cannabis for aches and pain, there's more we need to know

As an Olympic triathlete in 2000, Joanna Zeiger, SPH '01 (Ph.D.), would never have envisioned a future researching cannabis, which until recently was on the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's banned list. But that was before Zeiger's devastating career-ending bike crash at the 2009 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Clearwater, Florida—and her subsequent chronic pain.
Businessfoxbangor.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Offered $250k Gig as Vape Company Spokesperson

Sha’Carri Richardson is missing one golden opportunity at the Olympics, but that’s now opened the door to a very green opportunity … and yeah, that’s a double entendre. The good folks over at Dr. Dabber — a vaping org specializing in all things weed — have extended a cannabis-laced olive...
Sportswomensrunning.com

Opinion: Sha’Carri Richardson and Brianna McNeal Shouldn’t Need to Bare Trauma to Receive Grace

On June 19, Sha’Carri Richardson sprinted across the finish line of the Olympic Trials 100-meter dash, winning the event in 10.86. During a post-race interview, she confidently proclaimed: “I just want the world to know that I’m that girl.” With bold determination, she showed us what it meant to take up space and refuse to shrink yourself for others. After Richardson thanked her girlfriend for helping her choose her brightly colored hair, I felt this profound sense of optimism and excitement about the future of running. A future that could be inclusive, supportive, and uplift runners who were BIPOC, women, and members of the LGBTQ community. A future for runners who showed up as their full selves and still accomplished their goals. A future that we could be proud of.
NFLntdaily.com

Sha’Carri Richardson is the latest victim of outdated marijuana regulations

When the 2020 Olympics commences in Tokyo later this month, it will do so without one of the fastest athletes in history. In an announcement that commanded national attention, sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended one month by the Olympic committee. Richardson, who ran the sixth fastest women’s 100 meter dash of all time at 10.72 seconds in April, was suspended for smoking marijuana and subsequently failing her drug test.
Sportsmorningbrew.com

Despite missing Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson could still attract marketers

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is missing this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, but that doesn’t necessarily mean brands won’t be knocking on her door. Richardson won the 100-meter race at the US Olympic trials last month, but a positive marijuana test is preventing her from participating at this summer’s games. Nike, which sponsors Richardson, said it will “continue to support her through this time” in a statement earlier this month. And marketing experts expect other brands to express interest in Richardson as well.
Colorado StateWestword

Marijuana Supporters Rally in Colorado Springs for Sha'Carri Richardson

Marijuana activists have organized a petition and rally today, July 15, in front of United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) offices in Colorado Springs to protest sprinter Sha'Carri' Richardson's exclusion from the Summer Olympics. Richardson was the fastest woman in the 100-meter race at the U.S. Track and Field qualifying trials...
SportsFuturity

For Olympic cheaters, drugs vary by sport

Olympic athletes who cheat don’t all do it the same way, an expert explains. Athletes will soon stand poised upon many types of courses and fields at the Tokyo Olympic Games—fully focused, highly trained, and nourished to perfection. But despite their immense preparation, including years of training, strict diets, and...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SportsPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Sha’Carri Richardson Got Over 500,000 Signatures To Be Reinstated For Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for cannabis, making it unlikely that she’ll get the chance to challenge for the Olympic 100-meter title in Tokyo later this month. The US anti-doping agency suspended Sha'Carri Richardson for 30 days because of THC being in her system. The decision to bar her from competing resulted in a world of outrage from people across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy