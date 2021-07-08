Weed needs a solution: Sha’Carri Richardson is only human

On June 19, Sha’Carri Richardson sprinted across the finish line of the Olympic Trials 100-meter dash, winning the event in 10.86. During a post-race interview, she confidently proclaimed: “I just want the world to know that I’m that girl.” With bold determination, she showed us what it meant to take up space and refuse to shrink yourself for others. After Richardson thanked her girlfriend for helping her choose her brightly colored hair, I felt this profound sense of optimism and excitement about the future of running. A future that could be inclusive, supportive, and uplift runners who were BIPOC, women, and members of the LGBTQ community. A future for runners who showed up as their full selves and still accomplished their goals. A future that we could be proud of.