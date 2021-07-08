Weed needs a solution: Sha’Carri Richardson is only human
In 10.86 seconds, Sha’Carri Richardson smoked the eight other women competing in the 100-meter final of the U.S. Olympic Trials, securing her spot on the Olympic team. With her eye-catching tattoos, lashes and nails and a personality as bright as her trademark orange hair, Richardson became the woman to watch on the track. However, in the days following her breakout performance, she accepted a one-month suspension that disqualified her results at the trials and took her out of the Olympics — all because she smoked cannabis to cope with the death of her mother.www.dailycal.org
