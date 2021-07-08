Cancel
Fredericktown, MO

Fredericktown’s Spring Dream Team Athlete Patrick Sikes Hurdles the Competition

mymoinfo.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFredericktown senior Patrick Sikes became one of the best in the state in the 110m Hurdle event. Not only was Sikes the MAAA Conference Champ, but he was also the Class 3 District 1 and Section 1 Champion and finished 3rd in the Class 3 State Championships. All that success this season solidified his spot on the 2021 Spring Dream Team for Boy’s Track and Field. Sikes explains why he likes to take part in the event.

