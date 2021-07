Houston’s still transitioning on defense, from its coordinator to its talent. Linebacker is the perfect example of that. Guys who are build like defensive backs are listed at linebacker for Houston this year, but some of them could be their best options. It’s just weird to think that someone weighing less than 200 pounds can be considered a linebacker, but that’s where the game is headed. Injuries hurt Houston last year, but the staff brought in talent to build needed depth. Now it’s just a matter of who will play.