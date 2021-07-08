Cancel
Mineral Area College Offering Online Science Labs This Fall

 14 days ago

Mineral Area College is trying something new this fall by offering online biology and physical science labs. Korey Byers is with the MAC science department. Byers says the price to take a class online will cost the same as taking an in-person class but they’re trying to find other ways to save you money.

Comments / 0

