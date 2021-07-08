Cancel
Huntington, WV

Local pharmacy professor writes book on using plants as medicine

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There have been hundreds of books published on the medicinal properties of plants, but few have included the toxicities associated with the use of wild herbs as medicine. Even fewer have categorized herbs by the way they affect organ systems in the body. As a reference book, we hope that this book will complement your ethnopharmacological library and allow you to be thoughtful and reflective about using plants as medicine. Consider this a cautionary tale; what you find herein is presented solely for educational purposes. You should consult your physician before using any medicinal plants or extracts.

