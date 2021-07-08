Travelers Heading To U.S. Island To Get COVID Vaccine

Florida Representative Vern Buchanan (16th District) has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, according to his office. USA 3x3 women's basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but has said she will not be competing after she tested positive. She was also fully vaccinated, as were more of over 50 people connected to the games who have tested positive for COVID so far, such as Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič.