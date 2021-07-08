Cancel
Donald Trump and Justin Bieber among celebrities to attend Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

By Freddie Keighley
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's trilogy fight has attracted a star-studded list of celebrities including former US president Donald Trump.

McGregor will face off with Poirier for the third time in the main event of UFC 264 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The bout will take place in front of a capacity 20,000 crowd at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, the same venue where the Irish superstar faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match 2017.

McGregor is regarded as the biggest draw in mixed martial arts history while Poirier has assembled an eye-catching record in recent years, so it's no surprise their trilogy bout will be watched by A-listers aplenty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMuEC_0arHXqQ400
Trump is set to attend the trilogy fight, which will take place in front of 20,000 fans (Image: Reuters)

Trump will be ringside, while pop star Justin Bieber, actress Megan Fox and her rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly will also be in attendance.

McGregor voiced his support for Trump's presidency the day after Joe Biden assumed office in January.

"Phenomenal President," said the 32-year-old of Trump. "Quite possibly the USA Goat [greatest of all time]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him.

"No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America."

McGregor also criticised the anti-Trump rallies which took place in New York City in 2017.

Meanwhile, musician Travis Barker, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., comedian Dave Chappelle and Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant are also expected to be in the crowd for McGregor vs Poirier 3.

As well as hosting McGregor's lucrative bout with Mayweather, the T-Mobile Arena was also the setting for three of his fights in the UFC.

Will Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier come out on top in front of a star-studded crowd? Comment below.

McGregor fought Nate Diaz for the second time at the Paradise, Nevada venue, avenging his defeat at UFC 196 in 2016 with a majority-decision victory over the American at UFC 202 later that year.

The Crumlin native returned to the T-Mobile Arena in 2018 for a lightweight title fight against Russian sensation Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The fight - which McGregor lost via submission - was bout a whopping 2.4million times on pay-per-view, making it McGregor's most-watched UFC bout.

The Irishman fared better when he returned to the venue - which is the home of NHL side Vegas Golden Knights - to face Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in January.

McGregor took just 40 seconds to defeat the American veteran via TKO after landing a barrage of shoulder strikes in the opening stages.

He then travelled to Abu Dhabi to face Poirier in January this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time he fought outside the US since 2014.

So he is sure to receive a lavish welcome on his return to the iconic Vegas strip.

