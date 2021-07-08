Cancel
Emmerdale fans predict vile twist in evil Meena story after she robs Leanna’s corpse

By Lewis Knight
Emmerdale fans predict vile Meena Jutla could frame a villager after murdering Leanna Cavanagh.

The first of Thursday night’s episodes saw nasty nurse Meena hunt down Leanna after she obtained evidence of her stealing the Emmerdale Pride collection money to frame Jacob Gallagher but also, more importantly, evidence that the nurse was connected to the “foul play” in the death her late best friend Nadine.

After searching for her around the village graveyard, Meena had caught up with Leanna before engaging in a chilling conversation that confirmed she killed Nadine before then grabbing Leanna by the throat.

Despite Leanna pulling on Meena’s hair, she was shoved from the bridge onto the rocks below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MaSz_0arHXpXL00
Emmerdale's Meena Jutla took satisfaction in her murdering of Leanna Cavanagh ( Image: ITV)

The second episode picked up with Meena approaching Leanna’s body and proceeding to mock Leanna’s fall.

As Leanna’s life ebbed away, Meena said: “Oh dear, shall I call for an ambulance?”

Later, after Leanna died, Meena said: “Ahhh, bless. Hmm, but I was right not to bother emergency services. Nothing they could do.”

Meena then picked up Leanna’s hand and stole the engagement ring that Jacob Gallagher had bought for Leanna when he recently proposed to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IiyeN_0arHXpXL00
Leanna's life ebbed away and Meena did not get her medical attention ( Image: ITV)

She then went off to attend Priya Sharma’s birthday party, but not before changing at home and dancing along to Britney Spears’ Toxic without a care in the world.

Following the horrific scenes, fans were quick to point our potential twists in the tale.

One Emmerdale viewer commented on Leanna grabbing Meena’s hair, penning: “Looked like Leanna got a handful of Meena's hair! Do soaps do DNA?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BQ0t_0arHXpXL00
Meena sat beside Leanna's corpse before robbing her ( Image: ITV)

A different viewer theorised that another villager will be framed for Leanna’s murder, tweeting: “Dan saw Billy talking to Leanne so will Billy be inaccurately/prematurely referred to as: ‘The last person to see her alive'

“Will Jacob find her body & also becomes a suspect? Brilliant storyline! Can't wait for next episode!”

Meanwhile, another fan penned: “Could Billy or even Jacob actually end up being potential suspect's in Leanna's murder? If it's Billy he's going straight back inside given his history.

“Maybe Jacob will be the one to find her given he went looking for her later after brutally rejecting her yet again? #Emmerdale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgQq5_0arHXpXL00
Viewers were left fearing what Meena will do next and what could prove her downfall ( Image: ITV)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upRX5_0arHXpXL00
Meena stole the engagement ring from Leanna's finger ( Image: ITV)

Elsewhere, one viewer predicted the ring could be the key to Meena being exposed: “Meena's obviously gona steal Leanna's watch/ring as her latest 'Trophies' which will end up being what finally exposes her after someone accidentally stumbles across them, probably Jacob must likely right? #Emmerdale ”

Finally, one Emmerdale fan theorised: “So Meena kills Leanna… then she’ll spot the expensive ring, takes but keeps the ring

“Jacob will find the ring… but will she kill before he can reveal the truth”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1am3SH_0arHXpXL00
How will the village react to Leanna's death? ( Image: ITV)

The drama will continue on Friday’s episode as one villager makes a gruesome discovery. Will Meena get away with her evil murder of Leanna?

*Emmerdale continues on Friday at 7pm on ITV with all of the week’s episodes available on ITV Hub.

What did you think of Meena’s brutal murder of Leanna on Emmerdale? Let us know in the comments below.

