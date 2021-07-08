One person injured after spate of overnight shootings in Portland, police say
One person was injured after police responded to four separate reports of gunshots in Portland overnight as the city’s spate of gun violence continued Thursday. Officers responded to gunfire in the Hazelwood neighborhood near Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside around 3 a.m. after officers in the area heard shots, police said. No one was injured, but police said an apartment was hit and they found more than 10 spent cartridges at the scene.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0