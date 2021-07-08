No one hurt in house fires; Depot fireworks spark grass fire

Cleburne firefighters responded to several structure fires in recent weeks but reported no injuries.

Firefighters responded at 1:11 p.m. June 26 to the 1200 block of Linda Lane on reports of a single-story house fire where they found fire and smoke showing from one of the home’s eaves. One car was in the driveway and the home’s front door was open. No occupants were found during a search of the home.

The HVAC unit kicked in while firefighters were inside and heavy smoke began pouring into the home’s interior through the vents. Firefighters determined that the attic was the seat of the fire but also encountered problems in locating the attic’s access.

The garage door was open and firefighters noted that the garage had been modified. Walls had been added to construct a pantry and laundry area. Firefighters located the attic’s entrance in the laundry room. Firefighters quickly knocked down the small fire. They searched for fire or heat extension but found none. Reports list no cause for the fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 12:26 a.m. June 11 in the 700 block of College Street to find light smoke showing from a single-story home. The owner said smoke alarms woke them and they found the house full of gray smoke. The owner told firefighters that he used a water hose to cool the area around the dishwasher. Firefighters removed the dishwasher to the back yard. Firefighters made note of charring around the side of the dishwasher cabinet but found no additional signs of fire spread. Firefighters set fans to clear smoke from the house.

Cleburne firefighters assisted Bono firefighters on a structure fire call at 9:45 a.m. June 1 in the 9100 block of Prairie Ridge Court.

They arrived to find a mobile home about 60 percent of which was involved in heavy fire with one side of the home completely burned through.

Rio Vista firefighters also responded to help.

The homeowner arrived on scene during the incident. The owner told firefighters that he had young chickens in the corner of one of the rooms and that he had left a heat lamp on, according to reports.

Cleburne firefighters responded to a grass fire call at 7:07 p.m. June 18 in the 1900 block of Brazzle Boulevard where they found roughly half an acre actively burning.

Fireworks ignited at the beginning of a Cleburne Railroaders’ baseball game caused the fire, according to reports. Firefighters extinguished the blaze with about 200 gallons of water.

Firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak at 11:19 a.m. June 16 in the 700 block of Wolf Creek Drive.

A company boring for Spectrum Communications hit a gas line, according to reports. The leak was in the backyard of a homeowner and the occupants were evacuated.

Firefighters remained on scene until Atmos Energy workers arrived to repair the leak.