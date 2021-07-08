Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleburne, TX

No one hurt in house fires; Depot fireworks spark grass fire

By Matt Smith msmith@trcle.com
Posted by 
Times-Review
Times-Review
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udeqH_0arHXWxe00

Cleburne firefighters responded to several structure fires in recent weeks but reported no injuries.

Firefighters responded at 1:11 p.m. June 26 to the 1200 block of Linda Lane on reports of a single-story house fire where they found fire and smoke showing from one of the home’s eaves. One car was in the driveway and the home’s front door was open. No occupants were found during a search of the home.

The HVAC unit kicked in while firefighters were inside and heavy smoke began pouring into the home’s interior through the vents. Firefighters determined that the attic was the seat of the fire but also encountered problems in locating the attic’s access.

The garage door was open and firefighters noted that the garage had been modified. Walls had been added to construct a pantry and laundry area. Firefighters located the attic’s entrance in the laundry room. Firefighters quickly knocked down the small fire. They searched for fire or heat extension but found none. Reports list no cause for the fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 12:26 a.m. June 11 in the 700 block of College Street to find light smoke showing from a single-story home. The owner said smoke alarms woke them and they found the house full of gray smoke. The owner told firefighters that he used a water hose to cool the area around the dishwasher. Firefighters removed the dishwasher to the back yard. Firefighters made note of charring around the side of the dishwasher cabinet but found no additional signs of fire spread. Firefighters set fans to clear smoke from the house.

Cleburne firefighters assisted Bono firefighters on a structure fire call at 9:45 a.m. June 1 in the 9100 block of Prairie Ridge Court.

They arrived to find a mobile home about 60 percent of which was involved in heavy fire with one side of the home completely burned through.

Rio Vista firefighters also responded to help.

The homeowner arrived on scene during the incident. The owner told firefighters that he had young chickens in the corner of one of the rooms and that he had left a heat lamp on, according to reports.

Cleburne firefighters responded to a grass fire call at 7:07 p.m. June 18 in the 1900 block of Brazzle Boulevard where they found roughly half an acre actively burning.

Fireworks ignited at the beginning of a Cleburne Railroaders’ baseball game caused the fire, according to reports. Firefighters extinguished the blaze with about 200 gallons of water.

Firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak at 11:19 a.m. June 16 in the 700 block of Wolf Creek Drive.

A company boring for Spectrum Communications hit a gas line, according to reports. The leak was in the backyard of a homeowner and the occupants were evacuated.

Firefighters remained on scene until Atmos Energy workers arrived to repair the leak.

Comments / 0

Times-Review

Times-Review

Cleburne, TX
797
Followers
51
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Times-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Vista, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Cleburne, TX
Cleburne, TX
Accidents
Cleburne, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Fire Hose#Grass Fire#Structure Fires#Accident#Depot#Hvac#Prairie Ridge Court#Cleburne Railroaders#Spectrum Communications#Atmos Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy