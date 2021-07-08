NFT fever hit all-time highs with sales of $ 2.5 billion so far in 2021
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. There is no doubt that NFTs or non-fungible tokens are the new cryptographic sensation that is sweeping in 2021. During the first half of the year, sales of these digital assets reached all-time highs, generating transactions for more than 2.5 billion dollars . In contrast, during the same period of 2020, $ 13.7 million worth of NFT was sold, representing an impressive increase of more than 18,000% , according to data from the DappRadar portal.www.entrepreneur.com
