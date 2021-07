Dancing with the Stars fans were shocked when news broke last year that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning to the hit ABC dance show and would be instead replaced by Tyra Banks. While Banks brought a new flair to the competition, the news was so abrupt that by the time the next season rolled around in 2020, fans felt as if they didn't have enough time to process it all. Dancing with the Stars alums Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his brother Val Chmerkovskiy — who fans are still eagerly awaiting the news on whether he'll return as a pro or not — shared their thoughts on the Bergeron firing ahead of their new tour Maks & Val: Stripped Down in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.