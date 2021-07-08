The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow announces additional performers, event times

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It’s been a week of good news, worthy of an all-diamonds Saturday. Diamonds to the continued return of outdoor summer events. This week we saw the third Sunset on South Main pop-up happy hour in Wilkes-Barre’s Midtown village, the return of the Rockin’ the River concert series along the banks of the Susquehanna Friday and the innovative and well-attended first ever Restaurant on the River in Pittston, set on the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge. The Downtown Pittston Partnership arranged the catered affair with Rikasa in Pittston and Grico’s in Exeter, drawing more than 260 guests for the four-hour evening event inspired by similar dine-on-the-street affairs in Paris, France. It demonstrated what innovative thinking can accomplish, and also showed, sadly, opportunities lost when we razed other bridges that could have been preserved and converted to pedestrian uses. Nonetheless, all these are not merely clear signs of summer, but further proof that the COVID-19 pandemic may be rapidly fading — as long as enough people get vaccinated.